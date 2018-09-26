PITTSBURGH — Phil Kessel scored twice in a 2:21 span late in the first period in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-1 exhibition victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Matt Cullen, Derick Brassard and Kris Letang also scored, and Matt Murray made 21 saves.

Alex Nylander scored for Buffalo. Linus Ullmark allowed all five goals.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 3, OT

At New York, Anthony Beauvillier scored 53 seconds into overtime for the Islanders.

Ryan Pulock scored twice, and Thomas Hickey tied it early in the third. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots for the Islanders.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers, and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves.

RED WINGS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

At Boston, Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime to lift Detroit past Boston.

Zadina was the sixth overall pick in the June draft. Gustav Nyquist and Dennis Cholowski also scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots. David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves.