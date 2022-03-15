Bahl scores in OT to lead Utica to win over Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Kevin Bahl scored the game-winner at 1:02 of overtime to lift the Utica Comets to a 3-2 American Hockey League win over the Belleville Senators on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0, Reilly Walsh and Robbie Russo scored for Utica to send the game to OT. All three Comets goals came from defencemen.

Maxence Guenette and Logan Shaw had singles for Belleville in front of 1,998 fans at CAA Arena.

Bahl scored the winner during four-on-four action in the game between divisional rivals.

Akira Schmid turned aside 24 shots for the Comets (35-12-6-0). Logan Flodell made 33 saves for the Senators (27-22-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.