Major League Baseball handed out more hardware on Tuesday, naming Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash the American League Manager of the Year, and San Francisco Giants’ Gabe Kapler National League Manager of the Year.

Cash has been voted AL Manager of the Year for the second-consecutive season. He led the Rays to a second-consecutive AL East Division title along with the best record in the American League. The Rays’ 100-62 record was also the best in franchise history, despite the club losing its top two starting pitchers (Charlie Morton, Blake Snell) from last year’s AL Championship team.

Houston Astros' manager Dusty Baker and Seattle Mariners' Scott Servais were the other finalists for the American League award.

Kapler guided the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins in his second season with the club, en route to the team’s first division title since 2012. Prior to 2021, the Giants had finished below .500 for four consecutive seasons.

The Giants greatly exceeded expectations last season, winning the NL West and finishing with the best record in the league despite being forecasted to finish below the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell and former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt were the other finalists for the National League award.