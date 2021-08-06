19m ago
Report: Durant to sign four-year, $198M extension with Nets
Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets once he becomes eligible on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Kevin Durant will be sticking around in Brooklyn.
The superstar plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets once he becomes eligible on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Durant, 32, averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in his first season on the court with the Nets. He spent the entire 2019-20 season recovering from a torn achilles tendon.
The 11-time all star and nine-time All-NBA selection has averaged 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 884 career NBA games with the Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Golden State Warriors.
More to come.