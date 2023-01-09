Report: Durant out at least two weeks with knee injury

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's victory over the Miami Heat, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2023

Durant left late in the third quarter after appearing to sustain the injury in a collision with Miami's Jimmy Butler. He did not return to the game.

“Right knee, he'll get evaluated tomorrow and then hopefully I'll have some more info," Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said after Brooklyn's 102-101 victory. “Most likely it will include imaging, just to make sure we're good."

The 12-time All-Star scored 17 points and added five rebounds in just over 30 minutes of action Sunday.

In 39 games so far this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game on 55.9 per cent shooting from the field and 37.6 per cent from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn sits at 27-13 on the season, good for second place in the East behind the NBA-leading Boston Celtics.