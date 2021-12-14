Aldridge among 4 Nets in COVID protocols; out vs. Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets placed LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and they will all miss Brooklyn's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets now have a total of five players in COVID protocols, including Paul Millsap.

Toronto's game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night was postponed as the Bulls are currently battling a COVID outbreak on their team.

The Nets have listed Kevin Durant as questionable for Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.