A new team has emerged in the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have made inquires to the Nets regarding a trade for the 12-time All-Star. The Grizzlies have five first-round picks available (four of their own and one 2024 protected pick from the Golden State Warriors) in addition to several young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, and Brandon Clarke.

At this time, the Grizzlies are not interested in including Jackson or Bane in any potential offers for Durant, but prefer to build a package around their surplus of draft picks.

The Grizzlies join several other teams who are rumoured to be interested in Durant. The Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat reportedly remain the most serious threats to complete a Durant trade as they have the pieces necessary to meet the Nets' asking price.

However, conversations with the three front-runners have stalled as the Raptors have refused to make Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes available, Miami has yet to include Bam Adebayo in any of their discussions, while the Nets have reportedly rejected the Celtics' offer of All-Star Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick.

It has been two weeks since Durant re-iterated his desire to be traded to Nets' owner Joseph Tsai and suggested that the franchise would need to choose between him and head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. It was first reported that Durant had requested a trade in June.

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year super max contract that will pay him $198 million.

The Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers have also been involved in trade talks for Durant.

The 33-year-old played 55 games with the Nets last season, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets were swept in the first round by the Celtics.

Charania added that trade talks have continued between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks, as the teams attempt to complete a trade for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks have reportedly offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and two unprotected first-round picks but have not met the asking price set by the Jazz.