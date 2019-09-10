Durant on OKC: 'I'll never be attached to that city again'

After Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, fans haven't been shy about letting Durant hear it when he goes back to Chesapeake Energy Arena.

It looks like Durant's memories of the franchise aren't too fond, either. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Durant described his feelings for his former city.

"People coming to my house and spray-painting on the for sale signs around my neighborhood," Durant told the WSJ's J.R. Moehringer. "People making videos in front of my house and burning my jerseys and calling me all types of crazy names."

"I'll never be attached to that city again because of that. I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don't trust nobody there. That s--- must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain't talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left."

The now-Brooklyn Nets forward also discussed his feelings with the business side of today's NBA.

"Some days I hate the circus of the NBA," Durant told the WSJ. "Some days I hate that the players let the NBA business, the fame that comes with the business, alter their minds about the game. Sometimes I don't like being around the executives and politics that come with it. I hate that."

Durant added that he still loves the game and "wouldn't have seen stuff that I've seen" without basketball.

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets after spending the previous three years in Golden State, winning two championships. He is expected to miss most -- if not all -- of next season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals.