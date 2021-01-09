22m ago
Durant probable, Irving questionable Sunday
The Brooklyn Nets could have one, if not both, of their superstars back for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
TSN.ca Staff
Forward Kevin Durant is listed as probable and point guard Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable as of Saturday evening.
Durant has been out the last four games due to health and safety protocols. Irving did not play in Thursday or Friday's games due to personal reasons.