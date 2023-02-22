Mad Dog and Stephen A. disagree over who needs an NBA title more

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting next Wednesday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets for his debut, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant has been out with an MCL sprain since Jan. 8 and Charania notes he is on the cusp of a return.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2023

The 34-year-old was traded to the Suns on Feb. 9 as part of a blockbuster four-team deal that ended a tumultuous three and a half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

In 39 games with the Nets before the injury, Durant was having as good a season as ever, averaging 29.7 points per game on 55.9 per cent shooting and 37.6 per cent from beyond the arc.

The Suns sit fifth in the Western Conference at 32-28 and will return from the All-Star Break Friday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.