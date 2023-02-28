Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday in Charlotte against the Hornets, the team announced.

This will be Durant's first game action since Jan. 8 as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

The 34-year-old was traded to the Suns on Feb. 9 as part of a blockbuster four-team deal that ended a tumultuous three and a half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

In 39 games with the Nets before the injury, Durant was having as good a season as ever, averaging 29.7 points per game on 55.9 per cent shooting and 37.6 per cent from beyond the arc.

The Suns sit fourth in the Western Conference at 33-29 entering play Tuesday.