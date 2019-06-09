Durant to practice with Warriors ahead of Game 5

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will practice with the team Sunday ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Durant has missed the first four games of the NBA Finals, and the entire Western Conference Finals, with a calf injury suffered in the second round against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors trail the Raptors in the NBA Finals 3-1. Game 5 goes Monday in Toronto.

