Before newly signed free agents Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi arrived at Blue Jays spring training, Toronto catchers Danny Jansen, Reese McGuire and Alejandro Kirk were already reviewing video of the pitchers.

It's the first step in integrating the two veterans into the Blue Jays' rotation, an ongoing process where the catchers and pitchers try to develop a strong relationship. Jansen said he relishes that part of his job.

"It's one of the best parts about being a catcher, you know, just getting that relationship," Jansen told The Canadian Press recently from the Blue Jays clubhouse in Dunedin, Fla. "Trying to get that trust early and quick, for both of us.

"I'm going to do everything I can to prepare my best for their outings and they know that I'm going to do everything I can to make them better with being a presence behind the plate."

Typically, pitchers and catchers are the first to report to spring training so they have more time to build that rapport and for the pitchers to prepare their arms for the rigours of a whole season.

However, Major League Baseball locked its players out for months, only agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement March 10. That abbreviated the Grapefruit League, meaning catchers have a smaller window to get to know their pitchers.

An added wrinkle for the Blue Jays is that general manager Ross Atkins added Gausman and Kikuchi in the off-season, with the latter signing after spring training had begun.

Jansen said reviewing video of Toronto's new pitchers helps him learn more about their repertoire, how he should set up behind the plate and even gain some insight into their psychology on the mound. He also conferred with Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker and his teammates who had faced Gausman and Kikuchi in the past.

"With having a fast turnaround for games, too, it's also beneficial to just hop into games," said Jansen. "It's nice to prepare and have time, throw bullpen sessions and stuff, but you go into a game and it's like now we're competing, so here we go."

Jansen was especially eager to have in-game mound meetings with Gausman and Kikuchi because he feels that's when he truly gets to know a pitcher.

"Everybody's got different personalities, right? And we've got to figure out what kind they are," said Jansen. "So when you go out to the mound for a visit what do they need, you know?

"Everybody is a professional who knows how to handle their business and stuff, but if there's anything I can do to help in whatever way that's just another way of finding it."

McGuire said with everyone arriving at camp at different times and a shorter spring training, it's hard to find the time for catchers and pitchers to forge their relationships. That means putting in more time together outside of the stadium.

"Definitely off the field is just as important, if not more, you know, just developing those relationships where you can get each other's trust right away," said McGuire. "Just knowing that the work and the preparation is put in there so that when it comes time to compete together you know that both sides are prepared and working together."

Gausman said he intended to get to know his catchers by having breakfast with them in the cafeteria at the Blue Jays spring training facility. He said eating together will give them a forum to get to know each other beyond baseball.

"It's figuring out each other, what works for each other and, anything he or I can do to make us work better together as battery-mates," said Gausman a day after arriving in Dunedin. "That's a big relationship, so I'm looking forward to getting to know those guys."

McGuire also intended to use food to help him get to know Gausman, Kikuchi, and the rest of Toronto's pitchers.

"I guess one example would be of off-the-field things is grabbing a guy and being like, 'Hey, let's go to dinner tonight' or something," said McGuire. "Just get to know him a little bit deeper than baseball and that way you keep developing more and more."

Walker said doing what he can to foster those relationships is an important part of his job as Toronto's pitching coach but that Jansen, McGuire, and Kirk, made it easy for him.

"We have constant communication with our catching group," said Walker. "They're very diligent in their work and they want to understand each pitcher so it's a combination of things.

"We want to make sure those working relationships are great, and they constantly communicate with each other."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.