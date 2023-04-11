TORONTO — Kevin Kiermaier has been talking about making highlight-reel plays over the new outfield walls at Rogers Centre since the Blue Jays signed him as a free agent in December.

It took just two innings for Kiermaier to deliver on that promise in Toronto's home opener.

Kiermaier snatched a potential home run from over the fence then hit a homer of his own to help the Blue Jays to a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. It was the first game played at Rogers Centre since it underwent major renovations, including moving the outfield walls in closer to home plate and lowering them in some places.

"Baseball works in mysterious ways sometimes and tonight, my second inning out there, I make that catch," said Kiermaier, who earned three Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove over nine season with the Tampa Bay Rays before signing a one-year, US$9 million deal with Toronto in the off-season.

"It was such a rush, such a thrill. It's one I'll go back and watch probably 10 times tonight."

His Blue Jays teammates were also wowed.

"We were kind of laughing in the dugout," said manager John Schneider. "It's right out of the chute and he's jumped over the wall."

George Springer hit his second home run of the season before Kiermaier was done celebrating his fifth-inning dinger. Kiermaier said he didn't mind Springer immediately overshadowing his first home run of the season, however.

"So great, I'll take that any time," said Kiermaier. "The more the better."

Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre.

Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit.

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah earned a no decision, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three. Zach Pop (1-0) of Brampton, Ont., Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia and Anthony Bass combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

"Wish I could have done a little bit better and been in there a little bit longer and helped our bullpen out a little bit," said Manoah. "But it's a great team win and that gives us great momentum and gives the crowd something to be excited about."

Nick Maton's three-run homer in the second inning gave Detroit (2-8) an early lead but the Tigers still stumbled to their fifth consecutive loss.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk, striking out three, over six innings of work before a Kirk comebacker broke his foot. Mason Englert gave up five runs in relief.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins acquired Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho in the off-season, moving Springer to right in a new defence-first outfield. Those changes were made to create a more well-rounded lineup and presumably to anticipate the challenges presented by the new, quirkier Rogers Centre outfield.

"I think if you're not evolving and changing and trying to get better than someone else is," said Atkins hours before the game. "(The renovations are) another example of us trying to push things forward not only for the team and for our players and their families, but the fans.

"This is a city and a fan base that deserves us pushing to be the best we can be in every way."

Kiermaier showcased his defensive prowess early in the second, reaching over the new shorter wall in centre to catch a would-be leadoff home run by Kerry Carpenter. The catch had the sold-out crowd of 42,053 gasping and then cheering in relief when Kiermaier held up his glove with the ball in it.

"The Rogers Centre's reaction to it was amazing," he said. "I was on Cloud 9 the whole night."

Three batters later, Maton sent a looping home run 380 feet — still far enough to score over the old right-field wall — to cash in Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson for a 3-0 Tigers lead.

Kirk replied for Toronto in the bottom of the inning, banging an RBI single off the right-field wall to score Varsho from second.

Chapman chipped away at Detroit's lead in the fourth, launching a solo shot 423 feet. Kiermaier and Springer had their back-to-back jacks in the next inning as the Blue Jays took a 4-3 lead.

Bichette tacked on a run in the eighth, hitting his fourth homer of the season. Belt followed that up with an RBI single that bounced out of the reach of Torkelson at first, scoring Varsho, for a 6-3 Toronto lead.

Kirk piled on in the next at bat, sailing the ball just inside the left-field foul netting to cash in pinch runner Jordan Luplow and Chapman.

GRAND OPENING — Blue Jays great Fred McGriff, set to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer, threw out the ceremonial opening pitch. Individual awards were presented to Kirk (Silver Slugger), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Gold Glove) and pitcher Jordan Romano (Tip O'Neill) ahead of the game.

ON DECK — Ace Kevin Gausman (1-1) gets the start for Toronto in the second of their three-game set with the Tigers.

Eduardo Rodríguez (0-2) will take the mound for Detroit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.