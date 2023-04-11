The Toronto Blue Jays opened their newly renovated home ballpark on Tuesday and their new starting centre fielder wasted no time making a mark in front of his new fans.

Kevin Kiermaier jumped over the now eight-foot high wall in centre to rob Detroit Tigers’ designated hitter Kerry Carpenter of a home run to lead off the second inning of the Jays’ home opener.

The Blue Jays lowered that section of the wall from 10 feet to eight feet in the off season as part of an overhaul of the entire outfield portion of the Rogers Centre, that also adjusted the fence so it is asymmetrical as it goes around the park.

The 32-year-old was signed to a one-year, $9 million contract in December to improve Toronto’s defence and he has paid immediate dividends.

Kiermaier is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, capturing the award as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native spent the first 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Rays before joining the Blue Jays as a free-agent.