Koe beats Bottcher in morning draw at the National

CHESTERMERE, Alta. — Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 win over Brendan Bottcher on Thursday morning to move a win away from a playoff berth at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event.

Koe, from Calgary, broke open a tight game by scoring four points in the fifth end at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Bottcher, from Edmonton, fell into the C-bracket in the triple-knockout competition.

In other Draw 9 games, Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., beat Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-4, Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Braden Calvert 7-6 in an extra end and Regina's Matt Dunstone topped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 3-2.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day.

Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.