Koe closes in on Olympic Trial playoff berth with win over Gunnlaugson

SASKATOON — Kevin Koe moved closer to a playoff spot at the Canadian Olympic curling trials with a 8-7 win over Jason Gunnlaugson in Friday's early draw.

Canada's representative at the 2018 Games, Koe kept alive his hopes of a second straight Olympic appearance when he scored two in the 10th end for the critical victory.

Koe (5-2) moved into sole possession of third spot in the men's standings with the win and Mike McEwen's 9-5 loss to Brad Jacobs.

McEwen's foursome fell to 4-3 and needs a win over Brad Gushue and a Koe loss to John Epping in Friday's final draw in order to force a tiebreaker for the third and final playoff spot.

Jacobs and Gushue have clinched playoff spots and head into the final draw at 6-1. Gushue was idle in Friday's morning draw.

In other Draw 16 results, Brendan Bottcher defeated Epping 10-6 and Matt Dunstone downed Tanner Horgan 8-4.

Round-robin play wraps up with the final women's draw Friday afternoon, followed by the final men's draw.

The top three teams in each competition will make the playoffs.

Tracy Fleury (7-0) has clinched top spot in the women's round-robin competition and will have the hammer in the women's final. Jennifer Jones (5-2) is also assured of a playoff spot.

Kerri Einarson (4-3) can claim the final playoff spot with a win over Kelsey Rocque in the afternoon draw,

Krista McCarville (4-4), Casey Scheidegger (3-4) and Laura Walker (3-4) are also still in the mix for the final spot.

Tiebreakers (if needed) and semifinals will be played Saturday.

The 2022 Beijing Games are set for Feb. 4-20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.