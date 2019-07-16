For Kevin Lacroix, 2019 has started about as good as possible. With top-two finishes in each of the first three races, it is clear Lacroix is cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with this season.

The former Champ Car Atlantic driver switched to NASCAR in 2015, and unlike many in the paddock, Lacroix found success almost immediately. Winning two of this first four starts (ICAR , GP3R) changed Lacroix’s focus from part-time star to championship contender.

“Since my first two wins in 2015, we were supposed to do only four or five races a year just for fun,” said Lacroix. “And with these two races, we got much more serious, though, with higher expectations.

“We know we can win.”

Until last season, Lacroix had been known for his stellar performances on road courses. He has won on every single active road course in the Pinty’s Series, including an impressive three in a row at CTMP (2016-2017). Lacroix’s open-wheel background has been a huge asset, however driving a street course in a Pinty’s car is a totally new challenge.

“NASCAR cars are very fast, and we always run good on street courses or road courses,” Lacroix said. “That’s where we get a lot of experience. The open wheel cars are a little bit faster in the corners but they’re much lighter. Going into it in a stock car makes it a little bit slower in terms of reflexes but still leaves no room for mistake.”

The 2017 Toronto winner is excited to once again take to the streets this season. Racing on a street circuit carved out of the streets of one of Canada’s most picturesque cities is something Lacroix loves. Getting to experience cities like Toronto and Trois-Rivieres are just one of the many things that is attractive about racing on the streets.

“That's what I like, that's what I've been doing all my life from go-karting to NASCAR cars and any type of racetrack,” Lacroix said. “Courses like CTMP, GP3R and Toronto that are very tight with the walls, and everything makes a little bit more challenging, and there's no room for mistakes. It's really exciting to have experiences downtown in these cities, it's a really great feeling, really nice to attend.”

After Chaudiere, Lacroix took a one point lead over Andrew Ranger. With the looming Western swing on the horizon, Lacroix knows that Toronto is an opportunity to gain points on Ranger. A perilous feat when considered that Ranger has the most wins on the Streets of Toronto.

“Knowing that it's a trend that we've been fast there in the past, not lucky last year there, but we were always pretty fast,” Lacroix said. “I'm looking to extend my points lead. I want to concentrate a lot of road courses to make the most points I can go. We're going out West in the next week, so I want to have the most points before and I'll be I think I'll be really thankful for the momentum.”