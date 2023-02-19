Kevin Love, who completed a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, has cleared waivers and intends to sign with the Miami Heat, according to reports.

The 34-year-old forward has played in 41 games for Cleveland this season, including three starts, and has averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assist per game.

Love won the 2016 NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cavaliers, and was the last remaining link to that title.

He joined the team ahead of the 2014-15 season and spent the last nine seasons there, after playing his first six with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him fifth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

“Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio," Cavs president of basketball of operations Koby Altman said. “He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"We thank Kevin for his impact and wish him nothing but the best, knowing that he has solidified his place in the hearts of Cavaliers fans and this organization forever," said Altman.

Unhappy that he had been dropped from the Cavs' rotation this season, the 34-year-old formally requested a buyout earlier this week. Love sat out Cleveland's past 12 games before the All-Star break and there was little indication his playing time would increase anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Love expects that he will get significant playing time in the Heat frontcourt and can help as they make a push towards an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Through 853 career NBA games, the five-time All-Star has averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Heat are also planning to sign centre Cody Zeller, Wojnarowski adds.

The 30-year-old played last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. The former fourth-overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has career averages of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 494 games with the Charlotte Hornets and Trail Blazers.