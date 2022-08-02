EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that Kevin Lowe is retiring from his position in the team's front office.

Lowe has spent more than 40 years with the Oilers, working most recently as the club's vice chair and alternate governor and will continue to be an ambassador for the team.

The 63-year-old native of Lachute, Que., was the Oilers' first ever draft pick in 1979 and won five Stanley Cups with Edmonton.

#Oilers legend & @HockeyHallFame inductee Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as Vice Chair & Alternate Governor of the hockey club. Moving forward, he will stay connected to the organization & community as an ambassador. Thank you, Kevin! https://t.co/lq5a6v2TzI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 2, 2022

He retired from playing in 1998 after amassing 431 points (84 goals, 347 assists) and 1,498 penalty minutes across 1,254 regular-season NHL games with the Oilers and New York Rangers.

Lowe served as Edmonton's head coach during the 1999-2000 season and as the club's general manager from 2000 to 2008.

"Kevin Lowe has been an integral part of the Edmonton Oilers for over 40 years and will continue to be connected to the organization as Oilers Ambassador," Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson said. "Very few have had the impact that Kevin has had, both on and off the ice. He exemplifies leadership and has done so much to help connect the organization with our fans, while supporting so many worthwhile causes in our community.

"He is a teammate, leader and friend to so many in the organization and we congratulate him on an amazing career and are excited for this next chapter of his career."

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 and received the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2021.