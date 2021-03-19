Mandolese makes 43 saves to lead Senators over Marlies

OTTAWA — Kevin Mandolese stopped 43-of-45 shots as the Belleville Senators edged the Toronto Marlies 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Matthew Peca, Alex Formenton and Cody Goloubef scored for the Senators (3-8-0).

Kenny Agostino and Jeremy McKenna replied for the Marlies (7-7-1).

Toronto netminder Joseph Woll made 29 saves.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.