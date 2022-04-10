PARIS (AP) — Kevin Volland scored the winning goal for Monaco a minute after coming off the bench as his team edged Troyes 2-1 in the French league and moved within a point of fourth place and the Europa League spot on Sunday.

The Germany international fired into the roof of the net in the 57th. Monaco left back Caio Henrique opened the scoring with a free kick in the 19th before Troyes striker Ike Ugbo leveled with a curling shot from the edge of the box in the 39th.

Monaco won a third straight game to consolidate sixth place while Troyes remained five points above the relegation zone.

Lille drew 1-1 with Angers to lose ground in the race for European spots, trailing Monaco by two points. Angers took the lead with an own-goal from Lille defender Tiago Djalo in the 65th. But Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova equalized with a long-range strike into the top corner in the 74th.

In the Brittany derby, Brest captain Brendan Chardonnet salvaged a 1-1 draw with Nantes by converting a rebound from a corner in the 67th. Randal Kolo Muani raised his tally to 12 league goals with a first-time effort to put Nantes ahead in the 11th. The game was suspended twice because supporters threw flares onto the field in the first half and the field was then invaded by supporters in the second half.

Bordeaux snapped a four-game goal drought to beat Metz 3-1 and move within two points of safety and a point off the relegation playoff spot.

Metz forward Didier Lamkel Ze nodded a cross from Nicolas de Preville into the bottom corner in the 21st.

Bordeaux supporters booed their players at halftime and the hosts reacted by equalizing in the 52nd with a deflected shot from Portuguese wingback Ricardo Mangas.

Senegal international M’Baye Niang gave Bordeaux the lead by pouncing on a pass from Gideon Mensah to stab home in the 68th.

South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo notched his 11th league goal to seal the win by heading home a corner in the 88th.

It was a third straight loss for Metz, which dropped to last place.

The 31st round ends later Sunday with Marseille vs. Montpellier, Lens vs. Nice, and Strasbourg vs. Lyon.

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Clermont 6-1 to extend its lead atop the league to 15 points while Rennes climbed to second place by edging Reims 3-2.

