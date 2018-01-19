MELBOURNE, Australia — Madison Keys is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after starting Saturday's program on Margaret Court Arena with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 17th-seeded Keys, who lost in the U.S. Open final last year to Sloane Stephens, saved three break points serving for the match, finally clinching it on her first match point when Bogdan netted a backhand.

Keys will next play the winner of Saturday's later match between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

The big match Saturday had the only two women's major champions left in the tournament playing each other — 2008 Australian winner Maria Sharapova vs. 2016 Melbourne Park champion Angelique Kerber.

That was the first night match scheduled for Rod Laver Arena, with Roger Federer to follow in his third-round match against Richard Gasquet.

