Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje on October 24, UFC president Dana White told CNN on Tuesday.

No location for the fight was announced.

Nurmagomedov lost his father and trainer Abdulmanap to COVID-19 earlier this month.

"It's been very rough on him," White told CNN. "His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him."

Nurmagomedov has been dominant throughout his entire career, currently holding a 28-0 professional record.

The 31-year-old has successfully defended his title twice. He’s earned wins over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 to keep possession of the gold.

Gaethje earned his shot at the title with a victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, claiming the interim title.

The 31-year-old enters the unification bout on a four-fight winning streak and a 22-2 overall MMA record.