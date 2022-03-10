Reports: Bears have deal in place to trade Mack to Chargers

It looks like the Khalil Mack era is over in the Windy City.

The #Chargers trade for #Bears star Khalil Mack is in place, sources say, pending tinkering with his contract and a physical. Assuming that goes smoothly, Mack will join Joey Bosa with the #Chargers as one of the best pass-rush tandems in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bears have a deal in place to send the star outside linebacker to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the deal is pending "tinkering with his contract and a physical."

More to come.