Khem Birch is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks with an illness, the Toronto Raptors announced.

Birch played 23:02 in Toronto's 104-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, scoring two points and adding five rebounds.

In 18 games so far this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.2 minutes a night.

The Montreal native is in his third season with the Raptors after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors enter Wednesday's matchup having lost six in a row while the Knicks are on an NBA-best eight-game winning streak.