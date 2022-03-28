The Boston Celtics will be without a number of key players when they take on the Toronto Raptors Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Celtics announced Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy), Al Horford (personal) and Robert Williams (meniscus tear) will all miss Monday's matchup, joining Raptors centre Khem Birch, who is out with swelling in his right knee.

Birch, a Montreal native, played just under 15 minutes in Saturday's lopsided win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring six points with two rebounds and one assist.

He is averaging 4.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 48 contests this season for Toronto.

The Raptors also said swingman Gary Trent Jr. is questionable Monday night as he continues to battle an injury to his big toe. The 23-year-old has missed the Raptors' past three contests.

The Duke product is averaging 18.0 points per game on 40.7 per cent from the field and 37.6 per cent from beyond the arc in 62 games this season.

After their matchup with the Celtics at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors will be back in action on Wednesday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.