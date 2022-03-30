Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch will return to the lineup tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing one game due to swelling in his right knee.

Birch, 29, last played on Saturday, logging just under 15 minutes in a lopsided win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring six points with two rebounds and one assist, but was sidelined for Monday's win over the Boston Celtics.

Birch is averaging 4.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 48 contests this season for Toronto.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports the Raptors will have everyone available except Malachi Flynn when they host the Timberwolves.

Flynn last appeared for the Raptors on March 4 and is averaging 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 40 games in 2021-22.

The Raptors enter tonight's game sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 43-32.