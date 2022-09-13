KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi each scored to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Tuesday night.

Shelton made it a 1-0 in the 34th minute, and Voloder and Salloi each scored in the second half.

Sporting KC (9-15-7) plays at home on Saturday against Minnesota United. D.C. United (7-18-6) will host Inter Miami on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.