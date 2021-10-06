Canadian Kia Nurse left Wednesday's Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces early in the first quarter with right knee injury and will not return.

Nurse suffered the injury just under 40 seconds into the game after taking a foul from A'ja Wilson of the Aces.

Trainers tended to Nurse on the court before she gingerly walked to the locker room. According to Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN, Nurse will receive an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Nurse appeared in 32 games during the regular season for the Mercury, her first season in the desert after coming over in a trade from the New York Liberty. 

Phoenix leads the series 2-1 and will advance to the WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky with a win.