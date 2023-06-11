NEW YORK (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Sunday night with the help of a late error by second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Justin Turner homered and Brayan Bello allowed three hits in seven efficient innings for the Red Sox, matching his career high. Last-place Boston (33-33) took two of three low-scoring games at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the longtime rivals.

Jose Trevino’s early two-run single that took a lucky bounce off second base was one of only three hits for the Yankees — and all the offense they could muster.

Chris Martin worked a hitless inning for his 10th career save and first for the Red Sox. With a runner on third, he struck out Trevino and rookie Anthony Volpe to end it.

Hernández's sharp single to left field off Ron Marinaccio (2-3) in the 10th scored pinch-runner Adam Duvall, placed at second base as the automatic runner before advancing to third on Triston Casas' groundout to the right side.

Billy McKinney made a leaping catch of Pablo Reyes' drive at the top of the left-field fence to prevent further damage.

Kenley Jansen (2-3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the win.

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt threw 5 1/3 effective innings, retiring his final eight batters, and New York carried a 2-1 lead into the eighth.

Hernández led off with a single against Michael King and scampered to second on a lazy-looking error by Torres, who failed to corral a routine one-hop throw from McKinney in left.

That proved costly for the Yankees. King walked Reese McGuire, Reyes' sacrifice bunt advanced two runners and Hernández scored the tying run on Jarren Duran's RBI groundout.

Turner hit an opposite-field homer to right leading off the second.

Josh Donaldson drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half and went to third on McKinney's ground-rule double with two outs. Hernández was positioned perfectly to field Trevino's grounder behind second base, but the ball caromed off the bag into center field for a two-run single that gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

New York got another fortunate bounce in the third when Alex Verdugo's single ricocheted off Duran's leg for an out. Duran was running on the pitch from first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: McGuire made his second consecutive start at catcher instead of Connor Wong, one of several Red Sox who have been under the weather. Wong pinch ran for McGuire in the eighth.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (back) threw 29 pitches against teammates Willie Calhoun and Harrison Bader in a simulated game. “I thought he looked really good,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Probably stuff-wise, as good as I've seen him going back to spring.” Rodón is scheduled to face hitters again Thursday and then start a minor league rehab assignment next week. ... Calhoun was hit near the left elbow by a wayward pitch from Rodón, but remained in the leadoff spot against Boston. “Scary moment,” Boone said. “Fortunately it looks like Willie's fine. Obviously he's had a couple serious hit by pitches in his career, so I think it scared him as much as anything." With the Yankees nursing a one-run lead, Calhoun was replaced in right field in the top of the sixth. ... Boone said he wasn't sure if Bader (right hamstring strain) would be ready to return from the injured list Tuesday or Wednesday against the Mets. “I know today looked like it went really well,” Boone said. “It does look like he's getting really close.” ... Volpe and DH Giancarlo Stanton were rested against the right-hander. Stanton grounded out as a pinch hitter leading off the eighth and Volpe entered at shortstop in the ninth. ... RHP Ryan Weber planned to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. Rather than undergoing surgery, he will try to rehab his right forearm strain.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Return home to begin a three-game series Monday night against Colorado. LHP James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA) faces former Boston RHP Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10), traded to the Rockies in January after going 0-4 with an 11.29 ERA in five starts for the Red Sox last season.

Yankees: Following a day off Monday, visit the Mets across town Tuesday night at Citi Field for the opener of a two-game Subway Series absent injured sluggers Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso. RHP Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71). Severino has served up three homers in each of his past two outings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports