NAGOYA, Japan — Kim Boutin won silver in the women's 1,500 metres on Saturday at the short-track speedskating World Cup for her fifth-straight podium appearance.

Boutin controlled most of the final, only ceding to gold medallist Ji Yoo Kim of South Korea with two laps remaining.

The Sherbrooke, Que. native's time of two minutes 30.663 seconds put her ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana on the podium.

Also Saturday, Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que., skated alongside Boutin in the first individual A Final of her career, finishing fifth.

Montreal's Alyson Charles placed fifth in the women's 1,000 metres.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., finished just off the podium in fourth place in the men's 1,000 metres.