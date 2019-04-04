SAN ANTONIO — Si Woo Kim birdied five of his final eight holes Thursday for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open.

Kim, the 2017 Players Championship winner, leads by a shot over Abraham Ancer, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard and Jhonattan Vegas. He's two ahead of a group that includes Ricky Fowler and Jordan Spieth at the PGA Tour's last stop before Augusta.

Also at 4 under after 68s are Morgan Hoffmann, Danny Lee, Ryan Moore, Ted Potter Jr., Scott Stallings and Chris Stroud.

