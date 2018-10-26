Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford has been fined $4,301.08 for kneeing Minnesota Wild rookie Jordan Greenway on Thursday night.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the fine Friday, noting it is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Wild's 4-1 win over the Kings Thursday. Clifford was given a two-minute minor penalty for the play and dropped the gloves with Wild defenceman Nick Seeler just seconds after Greenway fell to the ice.

Clifford, who carries a $1.6 million cap it through the 2019-20, scored his first goal of the season later against the Wild. He has the one goal and a minus-1 rating to go along with 14 penalty minutes this season.

Greenway, who was not injured on the play, was assigned to the AHL on Friday.