Kings GM Rob Blake confirms that Jonathan Quick is pulling out of ASG, says his star goalie is unable to play in it. ``Needs to take care of nagging injury,'' Blake said via text message. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 24, 2018

Because he plans on missing the game, Quick will have to miss at least one regular season game for the Kings, either before or after the all-star break. The Kings play the Calgary Flames Wednesday before breaking for the all-star weekend.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, via email, says Quick ``will have to sit out a minimum of one game _ either tonight or upon return.'' League policy for late ASG player withdrawal — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 24, 2018

It's unclear what injury is affecting Quick.

The 32-year-old Quick has a 20-17-2 record for the Kings this season with a .921 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average.