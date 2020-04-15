Canadian Cory Joseph, who is a member of the Sacramento Kings, and his family have donated thousands of face shields through Operation Canadian Shield to help frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto.

Sacramento Kings Guard Cory Joseph and Family Donate Face Shields to Thousands of Frontline Hospital Workers in Toronto Area » https://t.co/oEEyusjK7e pic.twitter.com/2UMHJJgLkZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 15, 2020

“It is heartbreaking to witness the effects of this pandemic around the world, so I wanted to do my part to help where I grew up,” said Joseph. “The courageous work of the hospital community is admirable, and it is important to help protect them. I look forward to providing support in Toronto along with upcoming community efforts throughout Canada and Sacramento as we fight this virus together.”

The 28-year-old point guard was born and raised in Toronto.

Joseph has spent eight years in the NBA, including stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Kings. He won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014.