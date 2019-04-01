The Los Angeles Kings signed defenceman Sean Durzi to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Durzi was acquired by the Kings from the Toronto Maple Leafs in January along with Carl Grundstrom and a first-round pick in exchange for defenceman Jake Muzzin.

The 20-year-old has 11 goals and 37 points in 35 games this games this season with the OHL's Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack. He has five assists through four playoff games with the Storm.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Durzi was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round - 52nd overall - of the 2018 NHL Draft.