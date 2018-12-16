THAIWOO, China — Another day, another World Cup victory for Mikael Kingsbury.

Kingsbury won his third gold medal in as many starts in the moguls World Cup season on Sunday, coming in first in the dual mogul event in China. The product of Deux-Montagnes, Que., had won the single mogul competition — despite battling a stomach bug — the day before.

"I was feeling a lot better today when I got up, and I was looking forward to this first dual mogul event of the season. Just being at the top with my opponents was cool," said Kingsbury after his 52nd career World Cup win. "The course was fast today, the snow was hard and I had fast duels with Brad (Wilson) and Ben (Cavet). They forced me to dig deep and do my best.

"I'm really happy with how I managed my day overall — we were skiing fast, but I had good energy. That allowed me to go get another big victory in dual moguls."

Kingsbury beat American Bradley Wilson in the quarterfinal and France's Benjamin Clavet in the semifinals before topping Sweden's Oskar Elofsson in the final. Clavet won bronze.

In the first two duels of the day, Kingsbury prevailed against the American skier Jesse Andringa and Japanese competitor Goshin Fujiki.

Kingsbury has won every one of his six races in the space of three years in Thaiwoo, the venue where the Beijing Olympics will be held in 2022. This is also his eighth straight podium in a mogul event on the World Cup circuit — a streak that goes back to 2016 and includes seven gold medals and one silver.

On the women's side, Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe had the best showing of the Canadian contingent with a seventh-place finish.