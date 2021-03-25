Toronto Blue Jays would-be closer Kirby Yates had successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and is officially done for the season, tweets TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Per #BlueJays, Kirby Yates had successful Tommy John surgery yesterday and is officially done for the season. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 25, 2021

General manager Ross Atkins announced earlier this week Yates had a flexor strain in his right arm and would likely need Tommy John, a process that typically takes pitchers between 12 and 18 months to recover from.

Yates was signed by the Blue Jays this off-season to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier in the week that the Blue Jays were aware of the potential injury risk associated with Yates, which caused the Atlanta Braves to back out of a previously-agreed upon deal with him earlier in the off-season.

He only made six appearances in 2020 but was lights out for the San Diego Padres the season before, pitching to a 1.19 ERA and a league-leading 41 saves.

Yates has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels during his seven-year big league career.