Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has been named the National Hockey League’s top rookie for 2020-21.

Kaprizov, 24, led all rookies in goals (27) and points (51) en route to being named the Calder Memorial Trophy winner.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson were also in the running.

The award is handed out "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."