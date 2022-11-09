Wild F Kaprizov given match penalty for high stick on Doughty

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was handed a match penalty on Tuesday for a high stick under the chin of Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty.

Doughty had been checking Kaprizov on the play before the Minnesota player turned and chopped the blueliner under the chin and near the right shoulder.

A match penalty for attempting to injure another player carries an automatic suspension pending a league review.

The Kings were unable to convert on the five-minute power play.

The Wild are back in action on Wednesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.