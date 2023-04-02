COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored 16 seconds into overtime to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday night to end a four-game losing streak and move out of the NHL basement.

Kent Johnson, Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and Marchenko added an assist. Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots in his Blue Jackets debut — and first game this season — for his first win since Feb. 10, 2022.

Marchenko’s winner was his 21st goal of the season and set a franchise rookie record. He's tied with Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston and Seattle’s Matty Beniers for the NHL lead among rookies.

Columbus tied Anaheim for the second-fewest points in the NHL with 56. Chicago is last with 54.

Dylan Gambrell, Mark Kastelic and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Cam Talbot stopped 18 shots for Ottawa, whose playoff hopes are slipping away as the Senators sit six points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus and Ottawa traded goals through the first 10 minutes of the first period, with Johnson scoring on the power play at 2:41 on the Blue Jackets' first shot, followed by Gambrell’s wrister at the four-minute mark.

Robinson put Columbus back in front 5 seconds later before Kastelic tied it again. DeBrincat put Ottawa ahead with five minutes left in the period.

Neither team scored again until Jenner pulled Columbus even at 14:11 of the third with his team-leading 26th of the season.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit Carolina on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Toronto on Tuesday night.

—

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports