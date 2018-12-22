CLEVELAND — Matiss Kivlenieks made 27 saves as the Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Sam Vigneault, Nathan Gerbe and Vitaly Abramov supplied the offence for the Monsters (16-10-4).

Jack Rodewald and Aaron Luchuk scored for the Senators (13-17-2), who got 34 saves from Filip Gustavsson.

Cleveland went 2 for 3 on the power play while Belleville scored once on three chances with the man advantage.