It looks like Klay Thompson is on the verge of returning.

Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is expected to return Sunday vs. Cleveland at Chase Center, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Final clearance and announcement anticipated from Golden State and Thompson on Saturday.https://t.co/scEcXDRMVa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2022

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thompson is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many were expecting Thompson to debut Sunday after he exited the court during a workout earlier in the week holding up six fingers, possibly indicating the amount of days until Sunday's game against the Cavs.

Charania adds that final clearance and an announcement from the Golden State Warriors or Thompson himself is likely to come on Saturday.

The 31-year-old sharpshooter has not played in an NBA game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, when he suffered a torn ACL. Thompson then incurred a torn Achilles tendon during a workout in November of 2020, knocking him out of action for an additional season.

Thompson had a five-day stay with G League's Santa Cruz Warriors last month, playing in three game-length scrimmages.

A five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, Thompson averaged 21.5 points per night in 78 games during the 2018-19 season and averages 19.5 for his career spread out over eight active NBA seasons.

The Warriors currently sit second in the Western Conference at 29-9, one game behind the West-leading Phoenix Suns (30-8).