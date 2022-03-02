What to make of Kyler Murray's agent's letter to the Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim have each agreed to contract extensions that will run through 2027, it was announced Wednesday.

We have reached agreements on contract extensions with GM Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.



Each is now under contract with the team through the 2027 season.



The Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, finishing the 2021 regular season 11-6. They were eliminated in the wild card round by the Los Angeles Rams, who eventually went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season after serving as head coach of Texas Tech.

The 42-year-old has a combined record of 24-24-1 across three NFL seasons.

