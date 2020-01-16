SAN ANTONIO — Klim Kostin and Cam Darcy had a goal and an assist apiece as the San Antonio Rampage beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Jake Walman and Mike Vecchione also scored to help the Rampage (14-19-9) halt a three-game losing streak.

Scott Pooley, Nic Petan and Kenny Agostino responded for the Marlies (21-15-3) to make it a one-goal game after trailing 4-0.

Adam Wilcox made 24 saves for San Antonio as Joseph Woll stopped 26-of-30 shots for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.