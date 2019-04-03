Phoenix, Arizona— In full control of his game, Jake Knapp has kept the ball in front of him through two days at Wigwam Golf Resort, backing up an opening-round 66 with a 69 to take a two-stroke lead into the third round of Mackenzie Tour Q-School.

“Today was about the same as yesterday,” said the two-time winner with the UCLA Bruins. “I hit it pretty solid and just didn’t roll in as many putts, but I gave myself a lot of chances and made it pretty easy on myself.”

Knapp became a well-known player, especially within California golf circles, after an excellent amateur and college career that included a trip to the U.S. Open in 2015, an appearance in the semi-finals of the Western Amateur and a run to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur.

Opening his day with two birdies in his first four holes, the 24-year old made only a single bogey, which came at No. 10, and carded two more birdies to head into the third round at 9-under.



“Usually in a morning round you’re thinking you can go pretty low,” said the No. 57 finisher on the 2017 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit. “Today it was windy early on, which made it tough, especially on those into-the-wind holes, it made it a much longer golf course.”

Knapp, known for his length off-the-tee, was the first to tee it up on Wednesday, opposite of where he will play tomorrow, in the final group alongside Jamie Sadlowski and Will Zalatoris.

If one thing is for certain, it’s that the last group to leave the tee-deck on Thursday will not lack firepower. At the 2017 GolfBC Championship, both Sadlowski and Knapp were in the finals of the pre-tournament long-drive competition, with Knapp sending one 384-yards to claim victory.