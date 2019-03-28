Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will decide on the next course of action for his ailing right arm on Friday.

Knebel is sidelined with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He could have season-ending Tommy John surgery or try to rehab the injury.

Knebel says he is going to see team physician Dr. William Raasch on Thursday and "go from there."

Losing Knebel for the year could be a big blow for Milwaukee, which leaned on its bullpen in its run to the NL Championship Series last October.

Knebel had 16 saves and a 3.58 ERA last season, plus a sparkling 0.90 ERA in nine playoff appearances. He was an All-Star in 2017 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 innings.