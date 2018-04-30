A number of Canadians have signed undrafted free agent deals or will attend mini-camps on a tryout basis in the NFL, potentially affecting this week's CFL Draft.

As previously reported, offensive linemen Ryan Hunter and Dakoda Shepley signed as UDFAs with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets respectively. Hunter was ranked first and Shepley third in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings ahead of Thursday's CFL Draft, but will likely fall now that they will likely be in the NFL until at least September.

Canadians that will attend NFL mini-camps on a tryout basis include offensive linemen David Knevel and Mark Korte, receiver Regis Cibasu, defensive back Jackson Bennett, and kicker/punter TJ Morton.

Knevel, ranked fifth in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings, will attend the Oakland Raiders mini-camp on a tryout basis, according to rivals.com Nebraska Cornhuskers writer Sean Callahan.

Former #Huskers OL David Knevel confirmed to me that he's accepted an invite to the @RAIDERS rookie mini camp next weekend. The @CFL draft is Thursday, and he's expected to be a high pick in that as well. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) April 29, 2018

Korte, ranked sixth by the CFL Scouting Bureau, will attend mini-camps with the New York Jets and Giants on back-to-back weekends, while Cibasu, 15th in the rankings, has accepted a mini-camp invite with the Chicago Bears.

Bennett and Morton did not appear in the final Scouting Bureau rankings but will attend mini-camps with the Giants in two weeks' time.

UConn offensive lineman Trey Rutherford meanwhile, has declined mini-camp invites to focus on the CFL Draft. Rutherford, ranked fourth by the Scouting Bureau, is expected to be selected in the top two in the CFL Draft with Hunter and Shepley signing in the NFL.