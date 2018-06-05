Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said defenceman Colin Miller suffered a broken nose on a hit from TJ Oshie right before the Capitals scored their fifth goal in their 6-2 win in Game 4.

During postgame media, Coach Gallant said the hit on Colin Miller broke his nose 👃



But he still finished the game 💪😳



Just a few nose plugs to stop the bleeding and he was good to go. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 5, 2018

While Miller remained in the game, Gallant said he thought there should have been a penalty on the play.

“They didn’t see a penalty on it,” Gallant told reporters after the game. “I think everybody saw it. It’s a 4-2 hockey game, he gave him a pretty good elbow, broke his nose, what do you do? They said they didn’t see it. No explanation they said they didn’t see a penalty.”

It appears it was actually Oshie's helmet that makes contact with Miller's nose on the hit.

The Capitals lead the Golden Knights 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 5 goes Thursday in Vegas.